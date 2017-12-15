This given release is all about a reputed hotel – Vino Inn & Suites that renders excellent accommodation and amenities to all the travelers at pocket-friendly rates.

Atascadero is one of the most popular touring destinations in the world. You will certainly be amazed to experience the diverse culture and traditions of the city. This touring spots is the best for all types of vacationing either it is a solo trip or a group travel. Some must-see attractions of the city includes Charles Paddock Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Atascadero Lake Park, Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, Frolicking Frog Cellars, Hearst Castle, Sunken Gardens and Colony Hous-Atascadero Historical Society Museum. Moreover, some world-famous Nearby beach towns of the are Avila Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, Oceano and Cambria. Beside this, here you can enjoy lots of fun-filled activities like biking trails, hiking, swimming, windsurfing, Kitesurfing and so on.

There is a large number of lodgings available in the city where you can stay with great comfort during your trip. But if you are looking for the best hotel Near pacific coast Highway then our Vino Inn & Suites would be the best option for you. To all our guests, we provide an exciting range of amenities that include smoking rooms, non-smoking rooms, free continental breakfast, coin laundry, housekeeping, free high speed internet, free local calls and lots more. The cherry on the cake is that all our guestrooms are well-maintained and well-equipped with modern facilities like air conditioner with heater, microwave, refrigerator, private bathroom, desk and chair and coffee maker.

Our hotel is situated proximate to Avila Beach where you can visit with your family and friends to have a relaxing and fun time. What’s more, our staff members are very friendly and supportive. They will make you feel comfortable and welcomed. You can view some images of our hotel and rooms by exploring our user-friendly web portal. This will give a clear idea about our hotel and its services. On the other hand, you can call to one of our representatives over the phone to know our room charges and availability. So if you are planning trip to Pismo Beach and searching for the best yet affordable hotel, then you can consider booking a room at our top-rated hotel.

PR Contact –

Vino Inn & Suites

6895 El Camino Real Atascadero

California – 93422

Phone – +1 805 466 2231

Website – http://www.atascaderovinoinn.com/