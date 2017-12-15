Classics Delight with Quartz movement

For ladies who prefer a smaller and more classical timepiece that coordinates well with all their jewelry, Frederique Constant presents the new Ladies Delight Quartz, a collection of very refined and feminine watches with its soft and smooth rounded lines.

New charming watches

The appeal of the Lady Delight Quartz is due to its distinctive and round shape case of 28mm, but also into the level of sophistication put in all details. FC 200, Quartz caliber, 5 jewels,42 month battery life are highlights of this collection.

Both dial’s options are delicately decorated, one offers Roman numerals and classical guilloché decoration in the center, while the other dial offers hand-applied diamonds and Roman indexes with a refined heart’s guilloché decoration in the center.

With the new Delight Quartz, Frederique Constant created a refined timepiece with a powerful design. Similar to a woman each watch offers a different facet.

Available in stainless steel or in two-tone (stainless steel and rose gold plated), with a bezel set or not with sparkling diamonds, the new Delight Quartz watches look as casual and classical as elegant.

These glamorous and ultra fine Delights are available on either a metal bracelet or on a fine leather strap (grey or blue); all slim and slender on the wrist.

Irresistibly feminine, ideal ergonomic and curved soft line; all contribute to the captivating look of this watch.

This new collection is based on the FC-200 quartz movement, which drives the hours and minutes functions and enjoys a 42-month lifetime battery.

The new Frederique Constant Delight Quartz collection offers all the beauty and precision of the Frederique Constant timepieces to accompany a lady in all the moments of her life.

About Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant is a family owned watch manufacturer based in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland. The company is involved in all stages of watch production, from initial design, to final assembly and quality control. Frederique Constant develops, manufactures, and assembles in-house calibers, 19 different versions since 2004. Frederique Constant watches are defined by their high quality and differentiation and precision in design and manufacturing. Their perceived value, through quality of design, materials, and manufacture, is a key component of their success. Each watch is assembled by hand, with the latest equipment and extensive controls, to ensure maximum quality and durability. The company embraces innovation to offer creativity and exceptional value. Its 32,000 square foot facility in Geneva is ultra modern and offers the best environment for its passionate watchmakers.

