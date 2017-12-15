Market Highlights:

A commercial aircraft cabin interior generally consists of lights, seats, windows, windshields, IFEC, galley, and lavatories. The design of the lights and seats, colour combinations, and other value add-ons boost the overall look of an aircraft’s interior. The interior of an aircraft cabin is designed to enhance passenger comfort and the airline’s services. Despite the rising fuel prices, there has been an increase in global air travel with a growth in passengers’ investments. Moreover, the passenger experience is a key differentiator used by airlines to attract and retain custom. Therefore, airlines are continuously improving the interior of their aircraft to enhance efficiency, luxury, and the comfort of air travelers.

The increase in air traffic, growing number of new aircraft coming into service, passenger growth rate, demand for passenger comfort, and use of advanced technology are some key factors driving the growth of the market.

The trend toward in-flight connectivity is apparent in the rapidly increasing use of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones by flight crew and cabin crew. Cabin crew members use mobile devices with in-flight connectivity for on-board sales, passenger services, and crew communication, and to access crew reporting tools. The growing popularity of personal electronic devices among passengers could eventually allow airlines to eliminate expensive and heavy in-flight entertainment systems in favor of streamed content as on-board Wi-Fi speeds improve. The implementation of IFEC technology involves major capital investment, and currently, vendors are introducing solutions that make these IFEC systems more affordable, which would be a potential source of revenue and also a way to optimize operations. Cabin customization and use of lightweight materials are some other key trends that will boost the growth of the global commercial aircraft cabin interior market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1274

Major Key Players

The leading market players in the global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market primarily include B/E Aerospace, Diehl Aerosystems, Honeywell International, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, Aviointeriors, GKN Aerospace, Panasonic Avionics, Recaro Aircraft Seating, and Recaro Aircraft Seating Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2016-2021.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 14, 2017 – Thales and Emirates Aviation University, the education arm of the Emirates Group sign a Memorandum of Understanding which will initiate a new partnership to explore areas of cooperation in the aviation field.

November 12, 2017 – Honeywell has signed Lufthansa Technik as a licensed component repair center and exclusive global asset provider for all Honeywell components and the HGT 1700 APU on Airbus A350 aircraft. Under the agreement, Lufthansa Technik will offer A350 operators around the world an unequaled experience with maintenance repair and overhaul services for all Honeywell components, including auxiliary power units.

April 13, 2017 – Rockwell Collins, Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace. This expands will increase Rockwell Collins’s portfolio with a wide range of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets including seating, food & beverage preparation and storage equipment, lighting and oxygen systems, and modular galley and lavatory systems. This advances the company’s global growth strategy by expanding its previous focus on cockpit, cabin management, communication and connectivity solutions, and diversifies its product portfolio and customer mix.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-aircraft-cabin-interior-market

Market Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics

Segmentation by Product Types: Seating, Lighting, Windows & Windshield, Galley, and Lavatory.

Segmentation by Aircraft Types: Wide body and Narrow body.

Segmentation by Fit: Line Fit and Retro Fit.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Americas (North & Latin), Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa.

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market – Regional Analysis

The increasingly high demand for single-aisle aircraft is the mainstay for long-haul air transportation in Asia, which is driving the demand for wide-body aircraft, in the continent. For example, there has been a surge in demand for LCCs and FSCs in recent years, as illustrated by the emergence and growth of airlines such as AirAsia, Vistara, Tigerair, Lion Air, Jetstar Airways, etc. Growth in this market will continue to depend largely upon passenger travel as an increase in the passenger growth rate will lead to an increase the demand for more aircraft and cabin seats.

The structure of the APAC airline industry is changing as regulations liberalize the market and carriers expand beyond national borders. The growth of air travel, as LCCs reduce fares and open new markets, testifies to the effects of liberalization. Improved affordability and accessibility will stimulate demand for air travel in established markets and meet the emerging travel needs of the growing middle-class population in the region.