Market Highlights:

The global civil helicopter market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local companies. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront the market growth. In addition, in-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and strong client base have become the key areas to have the edge over the competitors.

The growth of the market is dependent on the market conditions, government support, and industry development. Thus, the companies should focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. The companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that render the competitors’ products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched, or costs are recovered. Therefore, vendors have to develop new technologies and stay abreast of emerging technologies that could affect the continuing competitiveness of their product lines in the market. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further due to an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3880

The key players of the global civil helicopter market are Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., AVIC Helicopter Company, Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, MD Helicopters Inc., Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters JSC and Robinson Helicopter Company.

Civil Helicopter Market Information Report by Engine Type (Single Engine and Twin Engine) by Takeoff Weight (3,175 Kg to 5,700Kg and 5,700Kg to 9,000Kg), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast To 2023

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 22, 2017:- MD Helicopters, Inc. announces the delivery of a newly converted MD 902 Explorer to Springfield, Missouri-based CoxHealth. Previously operated by the Dutch Police and the United States Coast Guard as an MD 900, the aircraft was upgraded at MDHI’s Mesa, Arizona Factory Service Center via the company’s exclusive MD 900-to-902 Upgrade program, and delivered as a certified MD 902 with full factory warranty.

November 9, 2017:- Airbus Helicopters has recently completed a ballistic development test of an HForce weapon system on a H145M on Pápa Airbase in Hungary. The tested system included guns (FN Herstal HMP400), unguided rockets (Thales FZ231) and cannons (Nexter NC621) as well as an electro-optical targeting system by Wescam (MX15) and a helmet mounted sight display by Thales (Scorpion). All planned and required tests were performed in a tight and demanding time schedule.

June 15, 2017 – Bell Helicopter company announced the delivery of three Bell 505 Jet Ranger X in Canada. The three Canadian customers accepted delivery of their aircraft last week at Bell Helicopter’s facility in Mirabel. The aircraft are configured for corporate and utility missions to support the business operations of the customers.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/civil-helicopter-market-3880

Civil Helicopter Market – Regional Analysis

The use of air medical services (AMS) in the North America has become an essential component of the global health care industry. Globally, there is an increase of long haul air travel for medical needs, where the civil helicopters are used to transport patients from accident and trauma scenes to healthcare facilities. Such helicopters enables to save lives and also reduce the health care costs and can be operated day and night, despite the challenging geographic or weather conditions. One of the other major advantages of using helicopters for emergency medical services, is that it minimizes the time the critically injured and ill patients spend out of a hospital, by bringing more medical capabilities to the patient than are normally provided by ground emergency medical services.

The North America region would dominate the market, due to the increasing application for emergency medical services and offshore transportation. Furthermore, helicopter tourism is picking up in many countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India where the governments are taking various initiatives to promote safety travel and economies of the regions.

Intended Audience