The site includes extensive service information to help customers understand BizBroker24’s complete range of service.

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices – without the need for Adobe® Flash to view it.

The new website means that customers can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others, assisting the specification process. This is a result of talking with customers and gaining valuable feedback.

On the BizBroker24 website, visitors can also stay informed with the latest news of the company, and the whole E-Business M&A industry.

The launch of the new website, which offers quick and easy access to essential information on E-Business M&A and the international community, is part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and availability of information to members and professionals worldwide.

Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

For business owners looking to sell the website or for someone willing to buy a website, BizBroker24 offers a free valuation service, for more information and for a free business valuation visit www.bizbroker24.com

About BizBroker24

Founded in 2009, BizBroker24 has accelerated to become the largest E-Business Merger & Acquisition Company in the world listing over $100 Million in businesses for sale with partners in the United States of America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Middle East.

Contact:

Robert Sarner

Digital Marketing Int. Ltd

Address: 24 Greville Street, London, EC1N 8SS, UK

Phone: +44 653 65963266

Email: marketing@bizbroker24.com