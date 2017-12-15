Market Highlights:

Composites are made from the combination of two or more different materials resulting in different physical or chemical properties than of the individual components. The fiber reinforced polymers are mainly used in the aerospace industry. These are mainly composed of carbon fibers, glass fibers, and aramid fibers. Composites are mainly used for the aerospace structure and components that need to be lightweight while also possessing the superior strength. Composites have found a wide range of applications in commercial aircraft, rotorcraft, UAVs and military aircraft. These have been largely used for aircraft fuselage, tail, wings, aircraft cabin interiors, aircraft seats, and jet engine components.

Aerospace Composites enjoy increasing popularity and does the Aerospace Composites Market enjoy an extensive traction. The market has been growing rapidly along with the growing demand for new and optimized aircrafts and jet engines, so has the production processes.

Accrediting the colossal growth the Aerospace Composites Market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2021. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global Aerospace Composites Market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2021 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2021).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1242

Major key Players

The leading market players in the global Aerospace Composites market primarily include Cytec Industries, Hexcel, Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate), Mitsubishi Rayon, Owens Corning. The other prominent players include Hartzell Aerospace, Hyosung, Kaman, SGL Group and Teijin Aramid.

Global Aerospace Composites Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to significant demand for aircraft weight reduction and fuel efficiency and high corrosion resistance.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

DECEMBER 8, 2017 – Hexcel Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) business of Oxford Performance Materials (OPM). OPM A&D produces qualified, high-performance thermoplastic, carbon fiber reinforced 3D printed parts for Commercial Aerospace and Space and Defense applications. With this qualify additive manufacturing technology Hexcel Corporation can apply the high performance polymer PEKK for aerospace, industrial and biomedical applications.

January 12, 2016 – Cytec Solvay Group has signed an exclusive distribution agreement between its Composite Materials Global Business Unit and Bang & Bonsomer Group. The agreement covers Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Finland for all Process Materials products. The Process Materials product portfolio supports the end-to-end manufacturing of composite parts and includes an extensive portfolio of vacuum bagging consumables, pre-manufactured kitting solutions and tooling products. It provides advanced composites process materials for aerospace, automotive, wind energy, motorsport, marine, mass transportation and other demanding applications.

November 24, 2014 – GKN partners with Alexander Dennis to accelerate the introduction of a low-carbon bus fleet

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-composites-market

Aerospace Composites Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Aerospace Composites Market is segmented in to 3key dynamics

Segmentation by Application: Commercial and Military.

Segmentation by Types: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Aramid Fiber.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Americas (North & Latin), Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa.