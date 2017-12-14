On April 18-19, 2018 Kyiv will welcome the XV International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2018” – a premiere event of the Black Sea region, recognized by global leaders of grain & oilseed industry.

“Black Sea Grain” Conference is a major meeting point for the top agribusiness community, 2 days of exclusive market insights from the leading global experts and effective networking with international operators.

Conference will address the most relevant aspects of agribusiness in current market environment, combine strategic views with effective cases, and bring together over 700 professionals from 50+ countries.

Among confirmed speakers are globally recognized experts from Ukraine, Bulgaria, Brazil, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more to come.

Find out the Speakers and Preliminary Agenda of the XV International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2018”.

Don’t miss an Early Bird rate and register till December 31. Agribusiness operators from 15 countries have already confirmed their participation.

Conference participants are represented by international producers and crushers of grains and oilseeds, agri holdings, traders, banks and investment funds, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveying, law and consulting companies etc.

XV Jubilee International Conference “Black Sea Grain: Moving Up the Value Chain” will take place on April 18-19, 2018 in InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine. Organizer – consulting agency UkrAgroConsult, General Sponsor – ACTAVA TRADING, Exclusive Financial Sponsor – Credit Agricole, Sponsors – Filhet-Allard Maritime, INTL FCStone, supported by GAFTA and Ukrainian Grain Association.

For participation issues, advertising and sponsorship options please contact:

