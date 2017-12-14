ClickOnCare® The Online Health and Wellness store inaugurated its R&D Wing with its next office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, December 06, 2017

Online Health and Wellness sector is one of the fastest growing among others in the E-commerce industry and ClickOnCare.com taking one step higher to serve the sector needs, inaugurated its R&D Wing with its next office in Bengaluru on 4th Dec 2017 and is now all set to spread Good Health, with expanded product lines covering diverse health and wellness product verticals of OTC, Ayurvedic, Herbal, Organic and Natural products.

ClickOnCare walking on its brand mantra “Delivering Health and Wellness With Care For All” will make itself available across the globe with its upcoming global site to increase its reach and spread health with care to the entire globe. R&D Wing will also incubate other emerging businesses from ClickOnCare house.

About ClickOnCare.com

Conceptualized in the Winters of 2012, Incepted during the Spring and Launched in the Summer of 2013, ClickOnCare was brought up by Malik’s Clan. Akshat Malik, spearheading the Group, started with Generic Lifestyle Products eventually moving up its Niche into Cosmeceuticals, Dermacare & Nutrition Products.

Today, with Hundreds of Sellers and 25k+ Products, our Health and Wellness store maintains 93% Customer Satisfaction Rate clubbed with 95% On-Time Delivery Number. With our Moto of PROVINCE – Product with Service, ClickOnCare shall continue to Strive for best of Customer Experiences.

Visit our site: www.clickoncare.com

Contact: Mail us at contact@clickoncare.com or connect with us on 080 – 41656200

Mon – Fri 10:00 Am – 5.00 pm; Sat 10 Am – 1.00 Pm