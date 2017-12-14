A new report on the automotive die casting lubricants market has been included by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) in its existing publications database. This report presents important market data for the historical period 2012 to 2016 and a comprehensive revenue estimation for the forecast period 2017 to 2025. One of the key objectives of this publication is to inform readers about the current opportunities trending the automotive die casting lubricants market. The study also highlights the drivers, trends, and restraints anticipated to influence revenue growth of the market for automotive die casting lubricants over the period of forecast. This report presents a detailed forecast of the automotive die casting lubricants market by market size, market volume projections, year-on-year growth, absolute $ opportunity, and incremental $ opportunity. Information is also provided on the value chain of the automotive die casting lubricants market.

Market Segmentation

To clearly understand different aspects of the automotive die casting lubricants market, this study splits the global market into different segments on the basis of die casting metal type, lubricant type, application, and region. Segments based on application include plunger lubricant and die lubricant. By lubricant type, the segmentation includes solvent based, water based, and other lubricant types. By die casting metal type, the market is categorized into zinc, magnesium, aluminum, and other metals. The different regional markets for automotive die casting lubricants tracked in this report are Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. The study presents detailed forecasts for each market segment, which includes historical and current market size and volume analysis, key market findings, and a market attractiveness analysis.

One of the highlights of this study is a dedicated chapter for each of the regional automotive die casting lubricants markets. These chapters present the regional findings, regional market forces impacting revenue growth, historical and current market size and volume projections by region, an impact analysis of the regional market restraints and drivers, regional market attractiveness analysis, and a market presence intensity mapping.

Research Methodology

To arrive at the revenue estimations of the automotive die casting lubricants market, the study considers 2016 as the base year and estimates market numbers for 2017, with a detailed forecast made for the period 2018 to 2025. A study of the historical market trends for the period 2012 to 2016 enables a thorough understanding of the automotive die casting lubricants market across the globe. Weighted average prices of die casting lubricants across important geographies are considered to deduce the global market revenue size; while consumption data of die casting lubricants is used to arrive at the global market volume size. In-depth secondary research is leveraged to acquire pertinent global and regional market numbers of automotive die casting lubricants. Extensive primary research is used to validate these numbers. The final data metrics is a compilation of primary and secondary research data along with an independent analysis of the automotive die casting lubricants market.

Competition Tracking

This study tracks the level of competition prevalent in automotive die casting lubricants market. A separate section is devoted to studying the competitive ecosystem of the worldwide market with information on the current market structure and market share held by companies present in automotive die casting lubricants market globally. This report also profiles some of the leading market players and provides information on company overview, key financial statistics, growth strategies, and recent developments in the market. The following companies are featured in this report – Aoki Science Institute Co., Ltd., Lubgraf, CHEMTOOL INCORPORATED, A.Cesana S.r.l., Acme Refining LLC, Sunrise Cemtech Pvt. Ltd, Marbo Italia spa, Lafrance Manufacturing, Falcon Industrial Inc., J&S Chemical Corporation, Sunocs L.L.C, Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd., CONDAT Group, Ultraseal India Pvt. Ltd., Geiger + Co. Schmierstoff-Chemie GmbH, Houghton International Inc., The Hill and Griffith Company, Moresco Corp, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Chem-Trend L.P., and Henkel AG & Co. Kraal.

