Bangalore December 14, 2017: Trio World Academy students Dheemanth Suddekunte and Gautam Saravanan of Grade 3 have won the national Robofest competition in the junior sumo wrestling category held in the city recently. The team will now compete for the international robotics competition which is going to be held on May 2018 in Michigan, USA. The event was breathtaking with participation from around 60 schools and 350 students filling the galleries with their parents.

Robofest is an annual national robotics competition organized on behalf of Lawrence Technological University (LTU), Michigan, USA by NovaTech Robo Pvt Ltd in India. The students from 5th – 12th grade design construct and program their robots while learning problem-solving techniques, mathematics, logic, creativity, physics, electronics, mechanics, teamwork, computers and computer programming.

“Absolutely thrilled that we were able to live up to our promise. We had a lot of fun at the Robotic Competition. We thank our parents and the school for their guidance and support in achieving this,” said the winning students.

“It is a matter of immense pride for the school that our student has won the competition. The win is the result of the hard work, efforts, and fearless spirit of our dynamic duo. Robotics programs give students an opportunity to get acquainted with technology that is poised to bring about radical changes in many disciplines. Such competition encourages students to have fun while learning the principles of science, technology, engineering and math’s (STEM)”, said Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, Trio World Academy.

About Trio School:

TRIO is a well reputed day cum boarding schools in Bangalore established in 2007 and offers IB, CIE and ICSE curriculum. The school offers Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate (IB) under the aegis of Trio World School while the ICSE wing of the school is known as Trio World School. It also runs chain of preschools in the name of Trio Tots.

Imparting quality global education to students coming from all across the globe, the school not only believes in excelling academically but also in looking after the holistic development of its students within a safe and caring environment. TRIO aims at making its students entirely future-ready to overcome any kind of challenge on their way as well instilling in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service. Through its outstanding quality of work, TRIO has bagged numerous prestigious awards both of national and international importance.