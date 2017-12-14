New virtual book club brings expert advice and leadership training to life with monthly recorded Q&As with leading authors

Pune, December 14, 2017 — Skillsoft, the global leader in corporate learning, today announced a new virtual book club, Skillsoft Off the Shelf. The book club will feature leading authors who align with trending topics, groundbreaking insights and actionable lessons to apply to work.

Skillsoft Off the Shelf is a monthly series of recorded conversations with leading authors across a range of trending business topics. In each short video, an author will provide perspectives on a topic such as women in leadership, digital transformation, innovation and professional growth strategies. Each session will include a suite of tools, including a discussion guide, to enable organizations, teams and colleagues to deepen their learning experience.

Following each Skillsoft Off the Shelf installment, Skillsoft will hold a live virtual event to discuss how to take forward the critical lessons from each book and apply them in an organizational or individual setting. These digital events will provide real-world examples to help put the lessons and business tactics into practice.

The first installments of Skillsoft Off the Shelf include:

• December 2017: Get to Aha!: Discover Your Positioning DNA and Dominate Your Competition by Andy Cunningham

• January 2018: Open Source Leadership: Reinventing Management When There’s No More Business as Usual by Rajeev Peshawaria

• February 2018: Fearless and Free: How Smart Women Pivot and Relaunch Their Careers by Wendy Sachs

• March 2018: The Complete Software Developer’s Career Guide by John Sonmez

Each digital book is available on Percipio and Skillport, Skillsoft’s intelligent learning platforms.

“Skillsoft Off the Shelf will enable participants to learn new business concepts to accelerate professional and personal growth,” said Mark Onisk, SVP of Skillsoft Books. “The virtual book club is designed to build stronger working relationships across the five generations of the modern workforce by creating a safe environment to share and discuss ideas. We expect it to spur conversations and inspire learning cultures where employees think more deeply about their careers.”

