The significant rise in lifestyle-related diseases and the developments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to influence the demand for pharmaceuticals in Saudi Arabia. In 2016, the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical market is anticipated to procure value worth US$ 5,209.5 Mn at a y-o-y growth of 6.0 % over 2015. The mounting demand for branded drug products will continue to incite the growth of the Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical market in 2016.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into prescription products and over-the-counter (OTC) products. Prescription products segment is further sub-segmented into branded drugs and generic drugs. Branded drugs product type sub-segment is expected to exhibit highest growth over the forecast period as compared to other segments. Generic drugs sub-segment is expected to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to emergence of health insurance companies, which is a factor expected to result in lowering cost of treatment by encouraging healthcare providers to prescribe generic drugs

On the basis of disease, the market has been segmented into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, obesity, infectious diseases and other diseases. Cardiovascular disease segment is expected to exhibit highest growth among these segments over the forecast period, followed by the diabetes segment. Obesity segment is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to rising comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies. Retail pharmacies segment accounts for highest revenue share in the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical market currently, followed by the hospital pharmacies segment. Increasing modernized and westernised retail pharmacies and availability of wide variety of products is driving growth of retail pharmacies in the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical market

Summary of Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Assumptions & Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

4. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market Overview

5. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market-Healthcare Indicators

6. Market Dynamics

7. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type

8. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals Market, By Disease Type

9. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel

10. Competition Landscape

