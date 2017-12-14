Proteinase K is a million dollar market accounting for a small portion in reagents and enzymes. Proteinase K is mainly used in contract research organisations, biotechnology companies, academic institutes, and diagnostics laboratories. In terms of revenue, the global Proteinase K market is expected to reach US$ 33.4 Mn by the end of 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1%.

Report overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/proteinase-k-market

By form, the lyophilized powder form segment is anticipated to account for higher revenue share in the global Proteinase K as compared to the liquid form segment. Lyophilized powder from segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 19.2 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The growth in lyophilized powder form can be attributed to the increasing advantages of powder form over liquid form in case of storage and preservation of samples.

By application, purification of DNA & RNA segment will account for the highest revenue share in the global Proteinase K market as compared to other applications of Proteinase K. Purification of DNA & RNA segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.2 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

By end user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to project higher demand for Proteinase K as compared to other end user segments such as academic institutes and diagnostics laboratories. The strong growth in biotechnology companies can be attributed to an increasing use of Proteinase K in research and development and new drug discovery. The cost effectiveness of Proteinase K over other reagents is the key factor responsible for its increasing use in biotechnology companies. The biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Request to sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2399

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Proteinase K Market Overview

5. Global Proteinase K Market Forecast

6. Global Proteinase K Market Analysis, By Form

7. Global Proteinase K Market Analysis, By End Users

8. Global Proteinase K Market Analysis, By Application

9. Global Proteinase K Market Analysis, By Region

10. North America Proteinase K Market Analysis

11. Latin America Proteinase K Market Analysis

12. Western Europe Proteinase K Market Analysis

13. Eastern Europe Proteinase K Market Analysis

14. APEJ Proteinase K Market Analysis

15. Japan Proteinase K Market Analysis

16. Middle East and Africa Proteinase K Market Analysis

17. Competition Landscape

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2399

