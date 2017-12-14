Valentine’s Day! Romantic dinner, candlelight, chocolates, gifts… Ah! Same old! Same old!

Bored to tears of these old-school V-Day celebrations? Why not plan something totally different for this year’s Valentine Day? Not only will it give you a romantic edge on this special day, it will also be treasured forever as a not-so-cheesy-but-fantastic couple time. Make sure you choose something that both you and your amour will enjoy, and make most of Valentine’s Day!

Here are a few suggestions that could help you plan a unique, out-of-the-box celebration in Sydney that is perfect for your Valentine:

Alfresco movies under the sky!

Pack a picnic basket or get a readymade one, grab a rug and spend your Valentine’s Day watching the latest rom-com or any movie for that matter, under open skies in a park or by the water. If a picnic basket is too much trouble, you could go with the alfresco dinner joints that pop up alongside movie screenings. Located in the midst of beautiful surrounds, most of the Open air movie backdrops are sure to blow your mind away and add more beauty to your cinema experience. Many Open air Cinema venues also come with great food inclusions tailor-made for Valentine’s Day. Some even allow you to bring your dog with you, to set aside worries of your pet being left out on this special day. Celebrate the joy of little things with this movie night!

Showboat, glamour and glitz!

Is your romance all about glamour and colours? Add a splash of colour and glitz to your night this 14th February, by going to a romantic show or a play. Not only will it kindle feelings of love for the young, it will also bring back fond memories for the old souls out there! Opt for a theatre or a venue with dinner and some bubbly to make most of your V-Day celebration. Still not different enough? Indulge in a Valentine’s Day showboat dinner cruise with a live cabaret show, and get to know the pleasures of gourmet food while witnessing exotic performances, tailor-made to set the mood for your V-Day bash. A magnificent cruise with a vibrant show is sure to go down as one of the best Valentine Day venues ever, what with the many photo ops it comes with! Take in the beautiful backdrop and roving views of Sydney Harbour, all through your Valentine’s Day cruise, and have a gala time!

A starry-eyed V-Day to treasure!

Gaze through the starry skies at the Sydney Observatory for a starry-eyed Valentine’s Day to treasure! The Sydney Observatory goes all out to celebrate the magic of love on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day with its stargazing venue. Explore the galaxies and stars and fulfil your long-forgotten space fantasy. Spotting the beautiful planet of love, Venus, with guidance from astronomical experts, will make your celebration even more profound. Delicious canapés, stunning backdrop, and melodious tunes of jazz are sure to elevate the ambience. Who knows, maybe you and your partner will also get lucky and catch a shooting star! You can end the day with dinner at the nearby the Lunar Street in Chinatown. Enjoy delicious Asian cuisine amid alfresco table setups at any of the restaurants in the area, and witness vibrant performances marking the celebration of the Lunar New Year, which falls in line with Valentine’s Day.