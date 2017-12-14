The Symphony’s classical styling is good if not great, but nevertheless unique. The very traditional design denies venturing into any exciting territory; it’s a very simple and – to an extent – common dial configuration helps Orient achieve a classical aesthetic that carefully stays outside the ‘ho-hum handsome’ territory.

The Orient Automatic ER2700AW Men’s Watch has a face that’s pretty discreet and minimal. The dial is recessed with an inward-sloping rim. The hour markers are applied on the dial with a lot of care and expertise.

Instead of a domed crystal, the Orient Automatic ER2700AW Men’s Watch has a flat mineral one, raised half a millimeter above the case; the vanilla look makes it a safe piece among any setting and also makes it easy to tell time.

But the Symphony has an exhibition case-back unlike Bambino. Orient didn’t decorate the movement apart from shallow engravings about brand and model information, but it is built to run well and run for long. The rotor makes you feel its robust build, primarily due to a proper alignment and the firmness of the crown. The In-house caliber 48743 is miles ahead of the standard Japanese automatics like the Miyota 8215 or the Chinese automatics like Sea-Gull movements. In fact, it is at par with the Seiko 7S26 and the ETA C10.111. Unlike a lot more movements within this price range, it doesn’t incorporate plastic parts. The 48473 is all about metal and positive mixed feelings regarding accuracy. It’s consistent too. The mainspring of the movement stores up to 40 hours of running power; it uses 21 jewels for reduced frictions i.e. less wear and tear and beats at 21600 vibrations per hour. That’s 6 beats per second or the seconds-hand moving at 1/6th second increments. The Orient Automatic ER2700AW Men’s Watch is certainly not the most fluid in the world but certainly so within its price category.

For the price range, the case of the Orient Watches are pretty standard. Feels tough and feels to keep looking good for a long time, it is also easy polish if signs of age do show up. It carries a more luxurious aura to which the supple bracelet contributes generously. It’s fitted with a standard stainless steel buckle clasp, which holds securely when fastened and insured against coming loose accidentally. The overall package is lightweight and hence comfortable on the wrist for hours at a time.

Bottom line: A stunner among the sub-$250 automatic watches other than the Bambino, the Orient Star Automatic Power Reserve Open Heart Mens Watch or the Symphony uses the same caliber movement as the Bambino. In short, it is a larger, classier take on affordable dress watches that’s also more affordable to the mass.