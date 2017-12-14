New Delhi, December 14, 2017- NEOTECH, a leading player in designing and manufacturing Artificial Intelligence and IoT based Smart Systems for home, office and campus automation, will be participating in the largest exhibition from the Acetech series of building events in India -Acetech Delhi 2017.

ET ACETECH Delhi is the largest of the shows and runs annually in December at the National Capital-Pragati Maidan Expo Centre; it will be held from 14-17 December 2017.

Neotech will showcase an entire spectrum of technology with innovative solutions that bring convenience and comfort in the day to day human existence while inherently supporting sustainability. The ET Acetech Delhi 2016 edition is a specialized exhibition for innovations and design products, building materials and architectural products. The exhibition hosts innovation from 22 segments under one roof.

Neotech has used its expertise and innovation to ensure that world class automation is available in India at a highly reduced cost. One of the key differentiations is the simplicity of their state-of-the-art system enabling use of conventional electrical infrastructure for deployment. Also this reduces the amount of wiring and conduits required and allows easy deployment of the system using cheaper work force of ordinary electrical contractors. Hence systems can deploy faster with lesser repairing and rework saving overall costs. The dual use deployment architecture and small form factor enables the system to be deployed either centrally or in a distributed mode taking much lesser space than traditional systems. It can be easily fit in small spaces behind the regular switch boxes and alongside the MCB ensuring very little rework on the walls even if retrofitted.

Mr. Lalit Kumar Co-Founder & CEO Neotech Said “Our positioning has always been to make technology easily accessible, practically deployable and usable as well as sturdy at the same time. By smartly adapting, leveraging and customizing technology we have made sure the relevant advantages are offered to the customers at acceptable costs to improve their daily lives”.

Neotech has been working in automation domain for over 10 years where technology has seen many transitions and generation changes. Their products in the space have enabled options and use of technological features at a reasonable cost of the times with many satisfied customers over this period

Venue: Pragati Maidan

Hall, No-7H,

Stall, No-24

December 14-17, 2017

Website: http://neotechindia.com/product/aqua-smart/