NeoLacta Lifesciences produces NeoLacta Pasteurized Human Breast Milk (PHBM), an alternate food for newborns. It is the first company to manufacture 100% breast milk-based products in India and Asia.

Mother’s breast milk is said to be the best food to feed newborns. However, in some cases, mothers due to various reasons would not be able to breastfeed their babies. In such scenarios, it is essential for the good health of the baby that an alternative to mother’s breast milk be fed, especially in the case of preterm babies.

More than full term babies, it is pre-term babies who require additional care and nutrition. Breast milk is the best form of nutrition for preterm babies. Breast milk is said to reduce the incidence of Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), boosts the immune system of babies, prevents infant diarrhea and pneumonia, and others.

NeoLacta Lifesciences has come out with a unique alternative to mother’s breast milk. This is a product often termed Pasteurized Human Breast Milk which is the closest to the natural breast milk.

The process adopted by NeoLacta Lifescience in the production of NeoLacta Pasteurized Human Breast Milk (PHBM) complies with the global guidelines from IAP (Indian Association of Paediatrics, Infant and Young Child Feeding) and HMBANA (Human Milk Banking Association of North America).