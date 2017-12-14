Natasha Dematra, the youngest female director in the world, received Hero of Peace Prize Award from the Royal Palace of Blahbatuh in Bali.

Kuta, Bali, Indonesia — Natasha Dematra, the youngest female director in the world, received Hero of Peace Prize Award from the Royal Palace of Blahbatuh in Bali. The prestigious award was given because of her contribution to peace and humanity. Natasha said that she felt honored to receive it and hopes to keep promoting peace in the future.

The Crown Prince of Blahbatuh, Anak Agung Ngurah Kakarsana, saluted the young director and wished she would carry the honor with her life as she fights for peace and keep her productive.

The Royal Palace of Blahbatuh was founded in 1583. The ancient kingdom consists of a 4.5 hectares area and was built with the concept of Tri Mandala. The Crown Prince is the 25th generation leader of this Kingdom. The Palace is also famous for its original mask of Gajah Mada that is kept sacred and only issued for specific traditional ceremonies or rituals.

Besides receiving the title as The Youngest Female Director in the World for her feature film “Mama, I Have To Go,” Natasha Dematra also received Best First-Time Director from American Movie Awards, a notable Film Festival which also gave an award to Steven Spielberg in 1982. Natasha also won Humanitarian Awards from many prestigious festivals. Her film music “Earth” was chosen as the opening film at the Film Festival in New York and was screened at The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Marrakech, Marocco. In addition to being a director, she is also an actress, singer, producer, film festival jury, and the Ambassador for Women and Ambassador for Peace.

Youtube link: https://youtu.be/6rmGVD8YNPM