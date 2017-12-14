Market Highlights:

Satellite is an artificial object placed manually into orbit to serve various purposes. The functions could be navigation, weather information, civilian and earth observation, and research. The military satellites are used for conventional missions such as intelligence gathering, navigation, and military communications. These are computer-controlled systems that can perform tasks such as thermal control, telemetry, power generation, attitude control, and orbit control. Such data is used for several applications such as agriculture, water resources, urban development, mineral prospecting, environment, forestry, border and maritime security, drought and flood forecasting, ocean resources and disaster management. By 2012, 6,600 satellites had been launched, of which 1,000 were operational.

In addition, the UAVs are the next-generation airborne ISR platforms that will be adopted by defense authorities globally. These drones are used in force multipliers, ISR platforms, target recognition, damage assessment, and electronic warfare. They are also equipped with light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation (LASER) and global positioning system (GPS), which aid in ISR missions. Defense authorities around the world are investing in the development and procurement of UAVs to reduce the troop casualties and capital expenditure, and to replace some older and obsolete manned aircraft. In 2014, more than 10,000 different UAVs were in service in the global market.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the Military Satellite market are Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, GE Aviation, SpaceX and ViaSat.

Global Military Satellite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016-2021.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 18, 2017 – Boeing’s ninth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite launched into orbit today and will provide the United States and six allied nations with increased communications capabilities to prevent, protect against and respond to attacks. The WGS-9 satellite was funded through an agreement between the United States and Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and New Zealand, and will also serve Australia (which funded the WGS-6 satellite). Each partner country gains access to the capabilities provided by the full WGS system, which include flexible and secure communication transmissions in the X- and Ka-band frequencies.

May 28, 2017:- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), IAI’s Space division handed over the Venµs satellite to the Israeli Space Agency in the Ministry of Science and its partner, the French National Center of Space Studies (CNES). The satellite will now be merged with Arianespace launcher and prepare for the launch that will take place this summer in French Guiana.

December 21, 2016:- The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon Company a USD 37 million contract to demonstrate new satellite communications technology that will continuously link tactical users with military leaders in contested environments.

Regional Analysis

It is expected that the market will be dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe and North America are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for military satellites with a major share of expenses by the US, Russia, France, and Italy.

The growing economy and increasing territorial disputes between Russia and the US, China and Vietnam, India and Pakistan, and North Korea and South Korea is expected to result in an increased adoption of advanced systems and technologies to strengthen their warfare capabilities. Also, due to the growing unrest situation in the Middle East and African countries (such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria), there has been significant growth in their defense budgets.