Livia, a discreet, wearable device used by women during menstruation to help relieve aches, cramps and other pains associated with periods, recently received FDA, CE, and Health Canada approvals after a successful clinical study.

In the independent clinical study, 163 women who suffer from significant menstrual pain were given a Livia device to test. Results showed that 80% of the women who tried Livia reported that the device helped to either significantly or completely eliminate their use of pain medications while menstruating.

“I always needed to take loads of pills, and even then it didn’t help. Now I usually don’t need any pills at all.” stated Tracey, a Livia user.

“Livia works instantly, lasts for as long as you need it and is an all-natural drug-free alternative.” said Pranbihanga Borpuzari, a journalist from The Economic Times.

“This is the best wearable I have ever tried. Period,” raved Amanda Connolly, a TNW writer.

Livia is available online in US and Canada at Pain Relief Online. Liva is just under $150, and comes with a 120 day money back guarantee, 2 year warranty, and free shipping and tracking within the United States and Canada. With these prices and features, this affordable, drug-free solution aids menstrual pain and discomfort with ease, naturally and conveniently.

The Technology Behind Livia

Backed by research from the renowned Professor Bari Kaplan, Livia uses acclaimed technology which has been scientifically proven to be both safe and effective. Based on the “Gate Control Theory”, the Livia device transmits a pulse to the nerves, to keep them “busy.” When the body recognizes that the nerves are busy, it is manipulated into believing that the nerve-gate is closed. As a result, pain signals cannot pass through and will go unfelt by the user.

“Over 50% of women suffer primary menstrual cramps, for which they consume large amounts of painkillers. Livia uses a pain relief method that does not involve drug consumption.” said Professor Bari Kaplan. “The method Livia uses has been proven effective in several clinical studies and I strongly recommend the use of the device to relieve PMS at any time.”

With batteries that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, the Livia can provide women with instant relief that lasts all day long. The Livia also comes with ‘skins’ to fit the device with, each with a pleasing design that can easily blend into various outfits, making the device even more discreet and convenient to use, whether at home or out and about.

“With Livia, women everywhere can have a more comfortable period,” said Livia’s CEO Chen Nachum. “Especially with people looking into holistic alternatives for food, medicine, and other industries, Livia is the natural step to take in order to get relief from menstrual pain, especially for women whose cramps can really be debilitating.”