Global Smart Electric Meter Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis,Forecast2015-2021

SMART ELECTRIC METER MARKET INSIGHTS:

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016-2021, owing to favorable government initiatives and mandates and efficient energy consumption. Concepts of smart home and smart cities and energy conservation by use of smart electric meters are also factors stimulating the market. However, lack of skilled workforce and reluctance by key end users to adopt new technology could hamper the growth of Smart Electric Meter market. Moreover, interoperability issues and radio frequency emissions are also expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

With favorable government mandates and legislations North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in smart electric markets. These regions are driven by energy efficiency targets which will boost smart metering. Furthermore, upcoming smart grid projects are fuelling the growth of Smart Electric Meter Market in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market as countries like China, Japan and South Korea have increased smart meter rollouts as a result of several government initiatives favoring smart metering for residential as well as commercial purposes.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the global Smart Electric Meter market profiled in this report Aclara, Echelon, Elster Group, GE Digital Energy, Holley Metering, Iskraemeco, Itron, Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Schneider Electric, Sensus, Siemens Energy, Silver Spring Networks, Tantalus Systems, Toshiba Corporation, Trilliant, Wasion Group and Ziv.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by communication technology, phase, end users and geography. The market segmentation on the basis of communication technology include power line communication, cellular and radio frequency. On the basis of phase, the market is segregated into single phase and three phase meters. Based on end users the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial users. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

