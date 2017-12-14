Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has made another addition to its existing reports database – a comprehensive report on the global rehabilitation equipment market. This report is an elaborate study on the global market for rehabilitation equipment and presents revenue forecasts for the period 2017 to 2022. The report highlights the drivers, challenges, and trends that are likely to impact revenue growth of the global rehabilitation equipment market over the period of study. The report begins with a comprehensive executive summary followed by the market definition, introduction, and taxonomy. The report presents a detailed forecast of the global rehabilitation equipment market, including market revenue and CAGR for the historical period 2012 to 2016 as well as the market values and CAGR for the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The pricing structure and cost structure of the global rehabilitation equipment market is also analyzed in detail in this report.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Segmentation

The report on the global rehabilitation equipment market segments the global market based on end user, product type, region, and application. By product type, the market is segmented as Body Support Devices, Exercise Equipment, Mobility Equipment, and Daily Living Aids. By end user, the market segments include Physiotherapy Centers, Home Care Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, and Hospitals & Clinics. In terms of application, the segments are Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy. The different regions assessed in this report include MEA, APEJ, Japan, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The report provides detailed forecasts for all the market segments and captures key metrics such as CAGR, Y-o-Y growth, market share, and market attractiveness index.

Research Methodology

A proven and tested research methodology is adopted to arrive at the revenue estimations of the global rehabilitation equipment market. In-depth secondary research is used to obtain the global market size and identify key players in the market. This data is ratified through extensive interviews with key stakeholders in the global rehabilitation equipment market and the final data gathered from multiple sources is validated and scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights on the global rehabilitation equipment market.

Competition Profiling

One of the important chapters in the report features details on the competition existing in the global rehabilitation equipment market. This section is intended to provide readers with a 3600 view of the key player ecosystem of the global market for rehabilitation equipment and enables investors and key stakeholders to acquire an understanding of the level of competition currently prevalent in the global rehabilitation equipment market. The report also includes profiles of some of the top players functioning in the global market.

Company profiles includes important information such as an overview of the business of the company, information on the product offerings, key financial details, and other important developments pertaining to the companies taking place in the global market for rehabilitation equipment. All this information is presented in a structured and easy-to-read manner. This section also features a SWOT analysis of the profiled companies, giving information about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats pertaining to the companies. Some of the key players featured in the report are GF Health Products, Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Roma Medical Aids Ltd., Roscoe Medical, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Dynatronics Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Invacare Corporation.

