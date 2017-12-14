Market Overview:

Meat is preserved by using various Freezing Technologies, Frozen Processed Meat are of Various Types such as Beef, Pork, Chicken & Poultry, Mutton, Lamb and others.

The significant factor driving the growth of the frozen processed meat market is due to the increasing demand for high protein food among the consumer. Consumers are inclined to adopt meat to fulfil their health nutrients. Furthermore the development of the food technology is providing the extra space for the frozen processed food manufacturers. Apart from that, the hectic lifestyles of the people coupled with the changing dietary patterns of the consumer is further propelling the demand of frozen processed meat market in the upcoming decade. In addition, mounting growth of organized retail industry is also anticipated to be one of the important factors for increasing growth of frozen processed meat market during the forecast period. Freezing the meat is one of the best & healthy method in preserving it, as low preservatives or natural preservatives are used in this process, this factor is also supporting the sales of frozen processed meat products.

Food service industry is witnessing a healthy growth over the couple of years both in developed and developing economies which in turn offers a lucrative opportunity in the frozen processed meat market over the forecast period. Generally, food service companies purchase the product in a bulk quantity which is positively influencing the demand of frozen processed meat.

Competitive Analysis-

The Major Key Players in Frozen Processed Meat Market are

Marfrig Group (Brazil)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

BRF S.A. (Brazil)

Associated British Foods Plc (U.K)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Global frozen processed meat market is highly concentrated in Europe. APAC has huge potential for frozen processed meat, as there is rising in disposal income, increased in demand for processed food and convenience food.

Downstream Analysis-

Frozen processed meat market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of beef, pork, lamb, chicken & poultry, mutton and others. Among all the segments, beef accounts for the maximum market proportion in the global frozen processed meat market. Rise in the availability of cattle in the various countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, and Australia is anticipated serve a lucrative opportunity among the meat manufacturer. Apart from that, beef is economical as compare to the mutton. Among the end user segment, food service industry will observe high growth during the period of 2017 to 2023. However, retail customer will retain its dominance throughout the forecasted period. Among the distribution channel, hypermarkets are projected to account maximum market proportion over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Frozen Processed Meat Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecasted period. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the frozen processed meat market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries. Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative places to enhance the business of frozen processed meat.

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the frozen processed meat market followed by North America

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the frozen processed meat market. India and China has shown huge potentials for frozen processed meat market

