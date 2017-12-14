3D Scanning Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

MARKET INSIGHTS

3D scanning has emerged as an effective tool for inspection and quality control. Industries are facing various challenges wherein cost, schedule and safety issues have arisen due to inadequate modelling and incorrect dimensional control procedure. This gives rise to the need for 3D scanning, which assists in various application such as modelling, surveillance, quality check, and inspection etc. The global 3D scanning market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of the 10.5% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are estimated to be increasing demand for 3D data for modelling and analysis and growing demand for product life cycle management solutions. Additionally, rising application of the 3D scanning and in healthcare and aerospace industry sector and reduced hardware complexities of the 3D scanners are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

However, High cost of high-resolution 3D scanners and presence of cost effective alternative solutions in the market are estimated to hinder the growth of the market. Except these challenges, increasing adoption of 3D scanning among SMEs and availability of the consumer 3D scanner devices are developing growth opportunities for 3D scanning market during the forecast period.

3D scanning market is analyzed on the basis of the types, range, and applications. On the basis of the types, the market is further segmented into laser scanner, structured light scanner, and optical scanner. 3D laser scanners is estimated to account for a major share in the global 3D scanning market owing to the low cost of the scanners. Furthermore, on the basis of the range, our market is segmented into short range scanners, medium range scanners, and long range scanners. And on the basis of the applications, 3D scanning market is further bifurcated into healthcare, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, industrial manufacturing, tunnel and mining, energy and power, automotive and others.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

On the basis of the geography, our market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the 3D scanning market owing to the high adoption of the 3D scanning in healthcare and aerospace sectors and increasing R&D spending in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to increasing demand of the technology in the industrial manufacturing sector.

Competitive Insights

Key vendors of the 3D scanning market are 3D Digital Corporation, 1, 3D Systems Inc., Artec 3D, Autodesk Inc., Basis Software Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GMBH, Creaform Inc., David Vision Systems GMBH, Faro Technologies, Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., GOM GMBH, Hexagon AB, Konica Minolta Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., Nikon Metrology NV, Perception Inc., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, ShapeGrabber Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Navigation Ltd and so on. To sustain in the market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisition, merger, product launch and geographical expansion. For example: in 2016, Autodesk Inc. announces the acquisition of the Solidangle S.l. to strengthen its position in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

1. GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET BY TYPES

2. GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET BY RANGE

3. GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

OMR REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global 3D Scanning Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global 3D Scanning Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global 3D Scanning Market.1

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

