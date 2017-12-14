Market Overview:

Food anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food and other sources. They are used as a coating on the particle to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface. Food anti-caking agents are mostly water soluble in nature, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents. They are used in the food products to prevent the formation of lumps and to increase the shelf-life of food. Apart from these characteristics, they also help in maintaining the original taste and physical appearance of the food product. Food anti-caking agents have a wide range product applicability, which makes them an important ingredient to be used in food industry. They are used in food industry to restrict clump formation and increase the shelf-life of food. They are also used in cosmetics, fertilizers and detergents. They are not only used for maintaining free-flowing ability of materials, but also to enhance the texture and organoleptic properties of food which is leading to its increased use in food industry.

Furthermore, constantly changing population and increasing working population is driving the demand for convenience foods, which is driving the growth of the global food anti-caking agents market. All these factors are expected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.8% of food anti-caking agents market during the forecast period 2017-2023.Increasing population demand for convenience food and population shift toward western foods is driving the global food anti-caking agents market.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the food anti-caking agents market

Univar Inc. (the U.S.)

Brenntag (Germany)

PPG Industries (the U.S.)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Agropur MSI, LLC (the U.S.)

International Media and Cultures, Inc. (the U.S.)

Food anti-caking agents market is growing rapidly owing to increasing demand from most of the countries, and intensifying market opportunities. Moreover, focus is on R&D to boost the food anti-caking agents market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream Analysis

Food anti-caking agents is segmented on the basis of type, which comprises of calcium compounds, sodium compounds, magnesium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose compounds, others. Among all, the calcium compounds dominates the market because of rising consumption of food ingredients and the demand for food products with longer shelf-life.

Furthermore, based on the applications, which comprises of bakery products, dairy products, soups and sauces, seasonings and condiments and others, the soup and sauces dominates the market. However, its applications in condiments and seasonings products are projected to rise during the given forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global food anti-caking agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe region is dominating the food anti-caking agents market followed by North America. In Europe, Germany and France are the major consumers of food anti-caking agents.

High consumption rate and shifting eating habits to convenience food consumption have led to the growth of the food anti-caking agents market in this region, However, Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly owing to its rapidly growing urbanization and gaining popularity of ready to eat food.

In Asia Pacific region, China, India and Japan are expected to grow in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

Food anti-caking agents market is segmented on the basis of type and applications

