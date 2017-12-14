Building on the success of the previous 4 Electric Vehicles Expos, Altius Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is organising the 5th EVEXPO 2017: The Eco friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo from 22nd to 24th December, 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Expo shall be inaugurated by Sh. Nitin Gadkari, Minister, Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources at 10:00 am on 22nd December at Hall No. 7, Pragati Maidan.

EV EXPO 2017 brings to the Electric Vehicle industry the opportunity to showcase, see and understand the latest in electric vehicles, Components, battery technology and Services for convenient and environment friendly transportation of passengers and goods. The Expo ensures that the right national and international players exhibit their technology and products to the right audience be it the prospective Owners & Operators, the Manufacturers, Traders and service providers in the E-Vehicle industry. The event shall offer comprehensive market information, great business opportunities and a platform for networking.

”The 5th EV EXPO 2017 takes forward the Vision of Govt. of India to make India a 100% Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030. Looking at the severe air-pollution situation faced by Delhi NCR and many other big and small cities across India every year specially in winter months, there is an urgent need to create an atmosphere for greater adoption of eco-friendly, non polluting means of personal and public transport based on Electric Vehicle technology. EV Expo 2017 is a significant step in this direction to showase the latest developments in this Eco-friendly Electric vehicle Technology ” said Mr. Rajiv Arora, Organizer, EV EXPO 2017

“Over 100 Exhibitors from India and abroad are participating in the largest EV Technology Expo of India spread across 60,000 sq ft at Hall No 7 A to G at Pragati Maidan. A full day ‘2nd Catalyst Conference on Innovations in E-vehicle Industry’ is also being organised by ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) on 21st December at the venue. The conference shall be addressed by specialists from companies like M&M, Siemens, Bosch, Volvo, JBM & tata Motors etc.” said Mr Arora.

The 5th Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicle Expo is in line with Government’s objective to:

• To make India a 100% Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030

• Towards realization of National Electric Mobility Mission

• To support FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles, 2015)

• To have sustainable transport solutions for last mile connectivity in the smart cities being planned in India

• For greater level of indigenisation of technology ensuring India’s global leadership in some e-vehicle segments

• To promote R&D in technology including battery technology, power electronics, motors, systems integration, battery management system, testing infrastructure, and ensuring industry participation in the same

• To promote skill development, self-employment, job creation, better livelihood etc

• To provide ‘Employment to All’ under Prime Minister’s Self Employment Scheme

• To provide safe, pollution free, environment friendly, cost effective transport solution

• To boost safety, comfort, convenience and last-mile connectivity to the passengers

• To curb vehicular pollution menace affecting thousands of people in Delhi NCR

• To make India a pollution free country

EVEXPO 2017 is supported by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India and is being organized in association with ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) & ERMA (E-rickshaw Manufacturers Association)

More than 100 + Indian & International E-Vehicle companies are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution free 2,3,& 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-Rickshaws, E-Carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles, E-Loaders as well as 4 wheeled e-buses at EV-EXPO 2017. A very important and missing link – Lithium ion batteries are also going to be on showcase at the Expo.

Some of the prominent Indian companies showcasing their products are Lohia Auto Industries, SU Automotive, ENERGY ELECTRIC VEHICLES (Udaan), AUTOLITE (INDIA) LIMITED, S.D.POWER SYSTEMS,Terra Motors India, Energy Electric Vehicles, Okaya Power pvt. Ltd., Fusion Power Systems, Micromax Energy Ltd, Altius Techonologies, Sona Blw Forgings, Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., Soni e-vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Fujiyama Power Systems & Ramon EV LLP etc.

China has the highest number of foreign Exhibitors with over 20 Chinese companies showcasing their E-Vehicle products. Prominent ones are ZHEJIANG NARADA POWER SOURCE CO. LTD., ETOT, CHANGZHOU YUFENG VEHICLE CO LTD, CY Jiangsu Changyun Drive Techniques Co. Ltd

For more information please visit www.evexpo.in