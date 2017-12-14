Market Highlights:

Enterprise mobile application development platform refers to development of mobile applications on cross platform or same platform with a certain sets of tools, products, and services. It serves as a long term approach to deploy mobility. It supports more than one mobile devices and operating systems. This platform easily provides cross platform integration, which, in turn, make transactions secure and faster.

Technology giants such as Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Apple Inc., MobileIron, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major players in the enterprise mobile application development platform market. MobileIron provides an enterprise mobile application development platform, which helps in enhancing the end user experience without putting them through a commercial storefront. Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of mobile application development platform are other major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding better management of applications on different platforms is boosting the growth the market.

The global enterprise mobile application development platform market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, end user, and vertical. The vertical segment is further classified into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and IT and telecommunications. However, BFSI segment is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing demand for application development tools required by banking services to develop native applications. Enterprise mobile application development platform brings various benefits to different industry verticals, which help in accelerating business processes and provides a better user experience. An enterprise mobile application development platform provides different development capabilities for example, native, web and hybrid. It also provides the mobile application management tools for deploying and securing applications.

The global Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market is projected to reach USD 14 billion at a CAGR of over 28% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

The North American region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to rising technological enhancements and increasing popularity of mobile application platforms in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing demand for commercial mobile devices among enterprises is driving the growth of the enterprise mobile application development platform market in the region.

Major Key Players:

Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

MobileIron, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

IntellectSoft (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of mobile applications.

Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Segmentation:

The global enterprise mobile application development platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end user, and vertical.

The end user segment is classified into small and medium businesses, and large enterprises. Both small and medium businesses and large enterprises are increasingly adopting the mobile application development platforms to facilitate data connectivity and help in accelerating the overall business processes.

Regional Analysis:

The global enterprise mobile application development platform market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices in the enterprises across various industry verticals.

