Electric lunch box is a device used to warm lunch or dinner to the suitable temperature to give the food a freshly cooked feel. The electric heated lunch box is designed with a simple handle and clasp for the consumer to carry their food with them throughout the day. This device is similar to a portable slow cooker used for cooking food. Recently, new innovations in electric lunch boxes have made the heating process much faster. The device contains a concealed heating element that is protected by heat-resistant materials. The electric lunch box market has witnessed rapid changes due to rise in disposable income, busy work schedules, rise in the standard of living, and rapid urbanization. Demand for electric lunch box is expected to increase during the forecast period due to rise in awareness regarding the convenience provided by lunch boxes among consumers.

The global electric lunch box market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, technology, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the electric lunch box market has been segregated into single layer electric lunch box, double layer electric lunch box, and multi-layer electric lunch box. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into household use and commercial use. Further, it is segmented as per technology adopted for heating such as steam and microwave application. Based on distribution channel, the electric lunch box market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The online distribution channel segment of the global electric lunch box market is expected to expand at considerable growth rate during the forecast period due to convenience and a wide range of options. Offline distribution channel includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other electric stores. Electric lunch box dominated the global lunch box market owing to strategies such as product innovation adopted by manufacturers.

The global electric lunch box market is driven by several factors such as increase in number of food carrier for school, office, and travel. Introduction of different product forms, such as low power consumption electric lunch boxes is expected to boost the market. However, lack of electric supply power, high pricing, and other substitutes are likely to restraint the electric lunch box market. Product innovation by key players such as introduction of multi-functional electric lunch box products is expected to boost the global electric lunch box market during the near future.

In terms of region, the global electric lunch box market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America and Europe are stable due to easy availability of products in different varieties through different distribution channel. Additionally, consumers are aware of the different benefits associated with Electric Lunch Box. The demand for electric lunch box is high in Asia Pacific due to more innovative developments in devices and their affordable prices. Countries such as China, and Japan keep on launching the product with innovative technology, which is exported to countries like India, Australia, and Singapore. In South America, demand for electric lunch box has been rising during the last few years. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East is expected to grow due to the acceptance of innovative technology among the people in the region.

Major players operating in the global lunch box market are Koolatron, Zojirushi, Tayama, Hot Logic, Thermos, Lfcare, Bear, Seed, SKG, Huijia, Milton, Cello, and Jaipan.Companies all over the globe has been focusing more on pricing and brand strategy to penetrate into a particular market. Consumer Needs/Customer Preference has been changing very fast due to lifestyle change.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

