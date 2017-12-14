Future Market Insights presents a detailed forecast and in-depth insights on the global DNA polymerase market in a new report titled ‘DNA Polymerase Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027).’ According to the report, the global DNA polymerase market is anticipated to record a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% and reach a market value of US$ 389.4 Mn in 2027.

Global DNA Polymerase Market: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

By product type, growth of the eukaryotic DNA polymerase segment will be positively impacted by the introduction of various innovative products such as high-fidelity DNA polymerase that show excellent results in whole blood and other samples containing crude lysates. These products have been used in direct PCR applications, with limited sample processing, which have been a constant requirement especially for high throughput applications. In addition, the use of PCR-based technologies in point-of-care tests, companion diagnostics and other applications have led to a major boost for the DNA polymerase market. Manufacturers of DNA polymerases are entering into distribution agreements to extend product reach and collaborations to ensure they gain market share and remain competitive in global markets. Eukaryotic DNA polymerase segment is expected to hold the highest share of the market, as well as display strong growth, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Among end use segments, molecular diagnostics companies are expected to hold the largest share of the global DNA polymerase market at over 31% market share in terms of revenue in 2027. However, the academic and research institutes segment is anticipated to expand at a robust growth rate of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Market View Point

4. North America DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

5. Latin America DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

6. Western Europe DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

7. Eastern Europe DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

8. Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

9. Japan DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

10. Middle East and Africa DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

11. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

12. Forecast Assumptions

13. Competition Landscape

14. Global DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Region

15. Global DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Product Type

16. Global DNA Polymerase Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By End User

17. Global Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

18. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

19. Research Methodology

