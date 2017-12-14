Milk ingredient analysis is comparatively uncommon due to high investment involved in the process. There is a well-defined numerical approaches to validate and characterize the chemical methods. Analytical chemist and sensory scientist are now working in unison to improve the quality and consistency of dairy food flavors.

Rise in occurrences of foodborne illnesses, strict quality & safety regulations for food, and globalization of dairy trade are the trends which will increase the demand for dairy testing market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the consumers are becoming more health conscious, and focusing on the quality, and chemical free products which is the main concern these days. Moreover, testing enterprises are expected to investigate the efficiency and safety of foods and milk products with the new safety and regulation policy. For instance, government authorities have highlighted issues such as tractability-to-source, process technology, and hygiene, as important features for government approval which are the key drivers that are anticipated to fuel the dairy testing market during the forecast period. However, lack of coordination among market investors and improper enforcement of governing laws & supporting infrastructure are expected to restraining the overall dairy testing market in the near future. Furthermore, rising technological improvement and Complement technology with suitable processes in testing and analysis sector are anticipated to present an opportunity to strengthen the dairy testing market during the forecast period.

The global dairy testing market has been segmented into type, technology, product and region. In terms of type, the dairy testing market has been bifurcated into safety testing and quality analysis. Moreover, safety testing is further sub divided into pathogens, adulterants, pesticides, and others. The safety testing segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future. Based on technology, the dairy testing market can be segregated into traditional and rapid. According to rapid technology the market is sub segmented into chromatography & spectrometry, convenience-based, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Additionally, the rapid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period as it take less time and provide high accuracy testing. The product segment is further segmented into milk & milk powder, cheese, butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yogurt, and others. In terms of region, the dairy testing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Furthermore, the region is driven by increasing health consciousness and rising consumer awareness among the individuals. Also, Asia Pacific is the major dairy producing region all around the world. As resulting, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region as compare to the rest of the region.

Major players operating in the global dairy testing market includes SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins DQCI, Dairy Testing Equipment Manufacturing Companies, Intertek Group plc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Bioo Scientific Corporation, Charm Sciences, Inc., Ametek Inc., and VWR International. Furthermore, dairy testing market also been operated by regulatory associations and government bodies for instance the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Dairy Food Safety Victoria, International Dairy Federation (IDF), Missouri dept. of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Companies operating in the market are primarily introducing new equipment and also intensifying their proficiencies in order to strengthen their quality testing in the global dairy testing market. The market is expected to witness a rise in the trend of testing for better health condition and high quality dairy products. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the adoption rate of dairy testing market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

