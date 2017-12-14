The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 698.9 Mn by 2026 end, due to increasing adoption of continuous peripheral nerve block catheter especially in hospitals; as a result of increased precision of catheter placement and lower cost as compared to alternative methods used for administration of analgesia.

By product, non-stimulating catheter systems account for the highest demand—in 2016, global revenues are anticipated to total US$ 220.8 Mn. On the other hand, the over-the-needle product segment will witness lowest demand in 2016 and beyond.

By insertion technique, ultrasound insertion is gaining traction over nerve stimulation although the latter accounts for the majority revenue share of the market currently. Ultrasound insertion revenues are anticipated to grow by 5.8% in 2016, whereas over nerve stimulation revenues will grow by 4.5%.

By indication, lower extremity surgeries will continue to be the leading segment, accounting for US$ 119.8 Mn in 2016, an increase of 5.3% over 2015. Adoption of CPNBC in lower extremity surgeries is anticipated to be quite robust, and this segment will witness higher growth than other indication segments.

By end-user, hospitals will continue to maintain their dominance over ambulatory surgical centres in 2016 as well. The hospitals segment of the continuous peripheral nerve block catheters market is expected to reach US$ 243.4 Mn in revenues in 2016, witness a growth of 5.3% over 2015.

