Compression & shapewear serve the purpose of covering the body by giving a tight fit or contour, enhancing the body shape. Compression & shapewear gives an illusion of a fit, firm, and toned body figure. This type of apparel helps in stimulating blood circulation, improves stamina & body balance, and even helps in controlling body temperature. Shapewear dates back to 1,100 BC in Greece. During the middle centuries (5th century to 15th century), women used tight laced bodices to tightly hold their breasts. Furthermore, during the Victorian Era, tight fitted corsets started gaining acceptance. Sooner, lighter girdles with elastic came into fashion during World War II. Shapewear as an apparel was widely accepted by 1900s due to the influence of fashion across the globe.

The compression & shapewear market is mainly driven by the rise in the fitness conscious population. Furthermore, there has been a considerable increase in population opting for athleisure activities. People need such compression wear to improve performance and regulate body temperature. Another factor contributing to the demand for compression wear & shapewear is the rising population with increased disposable income. On the other hand, the compression & shapewear market is witnessing the challenge of cheap fabric usage to reduce cost of production which results in side effects to the body.

Compression & shapewear market players are investing in product development. Companies are incorporating premium and unique fibers into the apparel to enhance the compression & shapewear. Different compositions or blends of fibers are developed to introduce innovation to such apparels. One of the key trends in the compression & shapewear market is the increasing demand for elastane rich compression & shapewear. Premium compression & shapewear products are currently furnished with more than 10% of elastane fiber in the overall composition of such apparels. Another key trend in the market is that consumers are even opting for organic types in such apparel. Accordingly, manufacturers are opting for blends of organic and natural fibers such as organic cotton, jute, and bamboo among others.

The global compression & shapewear market is segmented based on product type, solution, control area, gender, distribution channel, and application. The product type segment is further bifurcated into tops, bottoms, sleeves and socks, stockings & others. Furthermore, the compression & shapewear market can be split on the basis of control area as tummy/ waist, hips/ rear, back support and thighs. Based on gender type, the market can be segregated into men and women. Additionally, according to distribution channel, the market can be split into multi-retail stores, specialty retail stores, and online channels. In terms of application, the compression & shapewear market can be divided into performance & recovery, and body shaping & lifestyle.

Key players operating in the global compression & shapewear market are Spanx, Inc. (U.S.), Leonisa S.A. (U.S.), Ann Chery S.A. (U.S.), Wacoal Holdings Corp., (U.S.), Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.), Triumph International (Switzerland), Jockey International (U.S.), Van de Velde N.V.(Belgium), Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.), Spiegel LLC (U.S.), Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), and SKINS International (Switzerland). Additionally, there are many emerging players in the compression & shapewear market who are focusing on smaller territories. They focus on novel product offerings to compete with the international players holding dominant market share in each region. For instance, Zivame brand from India is focusing on catering to a large cluster of lifestyle consumers throughout the country by offering diverse products. The company also has its own online store as well as retail store placements in modern retail formats. Through this approach, the company expects to cater to large number of consumers.

