Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Aristides Priakos, a two-time international best-selling author, former investment banker, corporate and personal development trainer, success coach, and real estate speaker for audiences around the country, is switching gears to help support the men and women of our service member and first responder industries in Florida today. As one of the top military and VA Loan Lenders in Florida right now, Priakos is working towards the title as one of the best VA Loan Lenders in the country.

“I am forever grateful to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to safeguard our freedom and protection here in this country,” said Priakos. “It is an honor to help these individuals in the best way possible, especially as one of Florida’s VA Approved Lenders working to clear up any questions or misunderstandings regarding the whole process.”

Priakos offers $700 off of closing costs for all clients through the USA Hero Loan Program. The lender credit is applied at closing to curb costs and fees associated with home buying. For participating buyers to be eligible for the $700 discount, they must show proof of employment as an active EMT, firefighter, paramedic, police officer, or active, reserve, or veteran of the U.S. military.

Working under the national title of USA Mortgage today, Priakos ensures each service member receives individual attention through the mortgage selection and finalization process.

“Unfortunately, there are companies today that take advantage of our service members, capitalizing from their financial situation as a result of their service,” said Priakos. “I have made it my mission to offer these individuals a discounted and personally supported solution through the VA Home Loans Florida options available today.”

Priakos specializes in military VA and first responder home loans, as well as FHA, Luxury Homes, Beachfront Property, Condos, Condotels, Co-Ops, and Foreign National programs. He draws on his experience as a former investment banker to balance the desires and requirements put forth by the Floridian service members.

For more information, visit: www.floridavalender.com

