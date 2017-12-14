Market Highlights:

An aerostat is a platform which utilizes lighter than air gases such as hydrogen, helium and hot air gases. These gases help the aerostat to produce lift with the same overall as air. Aerostats include powered airships and unpowered balloons. These balloons are tethered to the ground. The components of aerostat include light weight skin which comprises of helium gas to provide payload, buoyancy and ground station. Aerostat is used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance by military forces and also in civilian observation.

Aerostat has wide range of applications in the commercial and military forces. The operating cost associated with aerostat is low when compared with unmanned aerial systems which are expensive and have limited endurance. Aerostat requires less crew for its operation and also the maintenance is low because it has less mechanical parts. The versatility of applications provided by aerostat is producing the demand for persistent ISR and also for the homeland security which is driving the market.

The vendors are facing technical difficulties which are driving up the costs and also resulting in the delays in the schedule. Also, there are operational hazards associated with aerostats during the lightning and high wind speed. So, the operating the aerostat in those condition has become one of the major threat.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1302

Some of the key players in the Aerostat Systems Market are AUGUR-RosAeroSystems, Raven Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Exelis Inc., Allsopp Helikites Ltd., ILC Dover, L.P., Israel Aerospace Industries, Lindstrand Technologies Limited, and Drone Aviation

Global Aerostat Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2016-2021. The factors behind such significant growth are growing demand of surveillance and intelligence from military and homeland security agencies.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 23, 2015: Reliance Unmanned Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Augur Overseas Operation of Singapore to manufacture Aerostats and Airships in India.

June 1, 2015 — Raven Industries has been awarded a firm-fixed price (FFP) contract through the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst, N.J. for the procurement of Exportable Persistent Ground Surveillance Systems (EPGSS), spare equipment and technical support. The tethered aerostat contract was awarded for approximately $6 million and is expected to be delivered over the next 12 months.

June 2015: AUGUR-RosAeroSystems announces to build lighter-than-air military airships capable of carrying 200 personnel and travelling up to 105 mph without the need for a runaway

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerostat-systems-market

Aerostat Systems Market – Segments

Segmentation by Type: Ballon, Airship, and Hybrid.

Segmentation by Class: Compact-Sized, Mid-Sized, Large-Sized.

Segmentation by Payloads: EO/IS, CI, INS, Radar, Thermal Imaging Camera.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Americas (North & Latin), Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa.

Aerostat Systems Market – Regional Analysis

Aerostat is used for surveillance and border security and US being a largest military spender across the world are investing in aerostat systems. Some of the investments such as, Drone Aviation received an order to enhance the aerostat systems from a prime contractor of defense in US. The main purpose is to enhance systems where new technologies such as advanced optics, wireless electronics, infrared images and communication package are used.

The pentagon also has plans to deliver USD 1 billion weapon systems to Iraq that will help them to protect from terrorist. The systems include seven aerostats, 14 rapid aerostat initial deployment tower systems with an estimated cost of USD 90 million including the other equipment’s and services which is likely to contribute for the growth of the market.