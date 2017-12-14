Market Highlights:

Additive manufacturing is a process that can build a three-dimensional object based on a CAD digital model. AM uses an ‘additive’ process, where an object is built by applying materials in successive layers as per the CAD design. Unlike the conventional manufacturing, which involves ‘subtractive’ process (e.g., cutting, drilling, milling) and forming (bending, shaping), the AM process requires minimum or no tooling to build the finished product.

Weight reduction is a key necessity in modern aircraft design as it helps to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. AM can create parts that are lightweight while also reducing the consumption of materials used, in comparison to the conventional manufacturing techniques. AM provides with the possibility to manufacture on-site, as and when required. It simplifies and shortens the manufacturing supply chain. AM also contributes to reduce or eliminate tooling, welding, inventory and entire assembly lines. AM also provides with the ease of manufacturing for complex parts and increased design freedoms. Increased utilization and acceptance of AM in the aerospace industry has further accelerated the growth of the market.

However, there are various hurdles hampering the rapid commercialization and wide-scale utilization of AM, for aerospace parts and products. The current AM technology is not yet capable enough to compete with conventional manufacturing techniques in terms of speed of production and reliability. There are also issues associated with limited choices for materials (only a fraction of materials used for conventional manufacturing are currently suitable for AM process).

Some of the key players in the Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market are 3D Systems, Arcam, EOS, ExOne, Stratasys, ATI, Carpenter Technology, Concept laser, CRP Technology, Optomec, Proto Labs, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, and Voxeljet.

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2016-2021.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 7, 2017 – 3D Systems announced award of a new 3-year contract with BMW. The contract for the company’s On Demand Manufacturing (ODM) Services includes production of 3D printed parts that BMW will use for design and functional prototypes.

July 10, 2017:- GE Additive made significant strides within the aerospace industry at the recent Paris Air Show by forging strategic supplier agreements, announcing a unique new additive machine, and meeting hundreds of potential customers. While GE Additive has been engaged in the revolutionary additive manufacturing technology for decades. Through acquisitions and billions of dollars in internal technology investments, GE Additive is aggressively industrializing the technology across several industries.

Regional Analysis

The US is the single largest market for AM industry worldwide. The US leads in production and sales of industrial grade AM machines. Major AM systems producers such as Stratasys and 3D Systems are also based in the US, which have pushed the innovation in AM technology and have helped to increase the adoption of AM.

US also has an advanced aerospace manufacturing base and spends a substantial amount on large R&D projects. However, the traditional manufacturing base are slowly shifting towards the APAC region, because of competitive and low-cost manufacturing capability in APAC. AM provides an important opportunity to the US to develop the high-tech manufacturing capability, and revive the competitiveness and market potential of the US manufacturing industry. Despite the current limitations of AM in terms of large scale production capability, AM provides unique opportunities to the aerospace sector, mainly to produce low-volume, and highly complex products.

Many companies have realized the superior benefits of AM in comparison to the conventional manufacturing, and have employed AM to achieve supply chain efficiencies, and reduced time-to-market. As a result, AM has received the much needed attention in policy as well as manufacturing circles in the US.

