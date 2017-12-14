Students will get the following benefits through FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE):

· Know your Position / Rank at National Level along with Rank Potential Index / Success Potential Index for various Competitive/Scholastic Exams

· Exposure to competitive exams at an early stage

· External Evaluation of their IQ & Current Scholastic Potential

· An opportunity to join a FIITJEE Classroom/ Integrated School Program

New Delhi, December 2017: FTRE is a unique platform for all students to know their current Position / Rank at National Level along with Rank Potential Index / Success Potential Index for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE & Olympiads.It is apparently, an opportunity for the students of different levels to tread the road of preparation to achieve their aspired goal.

These FIITJEE Programs are conceptualized in a way to give Students, an edge over their peers in various Scholastic / Competitive Exams in the following ways:

Ø Students will get more time to adapt to the quantum jump in the level of difficulty with more ease as there will be enough time for understanding and consolidation over a longer spread out academic plan.

Ø Students would get the opportunity to ensure Optimum utilization of available time.

Ø Early starters will always have more time before the actual Board & other Competitive Entrance Exams as their course curriculum will finish much before the batches starting later, thus giving them maximum lead over others before the target exam.

Ø Students will also have the opportunity to focus on consolidation of their performance and self-revision, honing of examination temperament & removal of last moment doubts. This is vital in achieving a quantum jump in Rank in JEE Advanced / JEE Main / other Competitive Entrance Exams.

Thus, FTRE will help students to know their chances of success in securing a seat in the IITs & other prestigious engineering colleges and it will also help them in bridging the gap in their preparation for JEE/Other competitive examinations.

“JEE is a tough nut to crack and requires due diligence in terms ofright preparation, guidance and support. FIITJEE programs start from class VI onwards.Although it is never too late to start but if student sets IIT/Engineering as target in the very early stage, it leads him/her to progressive development of optimum personality traits, IQ & analytical abilities with in-depth conceptual understanding till he/she reaches the goal with systematic relatively pressure less preparation It is a leap towards encouraging more students to live their dreams of becoming future IITians,” says Mr. R. L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

This exam is open for students presently in class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, & XI (going to class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII in 2017). However, for class XII it is the final edge line before JEE Main & JEE Advanced, the test is a crucial mock exercise which will give them a real time experience of where they stand and what they need to work on further to overcome their shortcomings. Furthermore, this platform plays a lifesaver in rectifying the errors and enables the students to hone their conceptual understanding and analytical ability. On the other hand, FTRE is a lesson for younger students in sighting the importance of early preparations, if they aspire to make it to IIT and other top engineering colleges of the country.

Ø Schools can encourage their students to appear in FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam and win laurels for the School as well as for Subject Teachers. Every School Principal has the exclusive privilege to recommend a maximum of 35 Students (3 Students each from Class V, VI, VII; 5 students each from class VIII, IX, and 8 students each from class X & XI) and FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam registration fee will be waived off for these recommended Students.

Ø Students of class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI securing a Rank in Top 500 will get a Certificate of Achievement.

The last date to register for the exam is 21stDecember 2017 and the registration fee for the exam varies from Rs 100 to Rs 400 depending upon when you are applying. The registration process is simple and students can register for FTRE through online and offline modes.

Results will be declared from 5th January 2018 onwards and will be available at www.fiitjee-ftre.comfrom 8 am onwards.

Lastly, by joining FIITJEE, students not only prepare for relevant Competitive/Scholastic Exams, but also collect attributes like Honesty, Discipline, Perseverance, Determination, affirmative Attitude& above all,Confidence which eventually help them grow as highly successful individuals & leaders in diversified fields.