In this rapidly changing world of technology, telecom outsourcing market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the telecom outsourcing market is the increasing number of subscribers and growing need for optimization and increased cost savings. Telecom outsourcing allows the ability to measure performance and increase productivity too.

The global telecom outsourcing market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the telecom outsourcing market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity.

This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of Telecom Outsourcing Market. Growing adoption of mobile communication devices and growing need for optimization of resources are major factors driving the growth of telecom outsourcing market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to huge presence of telecom service provider’s base in the region. Huawei Technologies is ranking second in the telecom outsourcing market share.

The telecom outsourcing market is growing rapidly over 4.7% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 91 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.)

Nokia Networks (Netherlands)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Telecom Outsourcing Market Segmentation

The telecom outsourcing market has been segmented on the basis of outsourcing type, network type, project period, services, organization size and deployment. The network type segment is further bifurcated into fixed and mobile network type.

Fixed network refers to the connection established via optical fiber cables and which offer wired connectivity. Whereas, mobile network offers wireless connectivity and is distributed over various channels. It provides network to various channels via one fixed location transceiver.

Market Research Analysis:

It has been observed that Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in telecom outsourcing market in Europe is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth in Asia Pacific region is attributed to a strong service provider base and a large talent pool. Emerging economies in India and China are expected to lead the market in the region.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of telecom outsourcing market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in telecom outsourcing market in Europe is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Telecom Equipment Providers

Government Organizations

Software Vendors

Online Solution Vendors

