The modest increase in domestic consumption of seed, rise in number of South Africans in commercial farming along with gradual stabilization in seed and food export to other African countries have been the key factors supporting growth in South Africa Seed Market.

South Africa’s seed market witnessed majority of the demand from wheat, soybean, oats, sorghum, barley, dry bean, maize, ryegrass, triticale and few vegetable seeds. Majorly demand for open pollinated seeds was the highest, followed by hybrid and genetically modified seeds in all the crops. The key growth drivers of the seed market have been the modest increase in domestic consumption and exports to other African countries. The competition in the local market has been intense due to the presence of a large number of local and global players producing high quality seeds.

The South African seed market is at a very mature stage and has number of players that are gradually expanding their business into other African countries and around the globe. SANSOR is also in the process of building up an efficient seed sales web-portal for its member. The portal is expected to further augment the growth of the seed market in South Africa. The increase in net farm income along with demand of seeds within SADC countries has majorly resulted in the overall growth of seed market in the country.

The report titled “South Africa Seed Market by (Open Pollinated, Hybrid and Genetically Modified Seeds), by Crop Type (Wheat, Soybean, Oats, Sorghum, Barley, Dry Bean, Maize, Ryegrass, Triticale, Vegetable Seeds) – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a positive CAGR in revenues in South Africa seed market due to increase in local consumption and growth of seed exports in next 5 years till 2022.

