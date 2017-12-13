Smart set top box is a part of Internet of Things (IoT). Smart set top box enables the users to access online videos, photos and apps that are specifically optimised for TV. In addition, smart set top box has features that enables the users to store and display the content through connection of external storage devices.

Benefits of Smart set top box:

Online streaming of videos, music, photos, and other web content without any subscription of cable or satellite TV.

Display quality of up to 4K.

Provide access to DVR capabilities.

Display of content through external storage like USB.

Social connectivity through optimized apps.

Access to weather updates, news and financial information through TV.

Apart from set box, dongle can be directly plugged into TV to enable the content access from internet.

Smart set top box & Dongle Market: Drivers and Restraint

Increase in the number of smart homes, growth in adoption rate of smart technologies, and rise in demand for video on demand services & video recording are the major drivers for smart set-top box & dongle market.

Smart TV manufacturers are deploying different types of interface and software in their products, as there is lack of standard for software, operating system and interface implementation in TV. Most of the TV’s are supporting popular services that includes Netflix, Hulu, Amazon video and Pandora, where as some manufacturers are supporting only some of the most popular apps such as Facebook. The absence of standard operating system and interface to run the online content on TV, are the major challenges for smart set-top box and dongle market.

Smart set top box & Dongle market: Segmentation

Smart set-top box & dongle market can be segmented on the basis of product and feature.

On the basis of product, the smart set-top box and dongle market can be categorised in to smart set -top box and dongle. Dongle was the emerging market due to compatibility, price and other relatively more user friendly features of the device.

On the basis of feature, the smart set-top box & dongle market can be classified in to operating system, video quality and memory. Operating system segment can be further bifurcated in to Android and Linux. On the basis of video quality, the smart set-top box & dongle market can be further categorised in to Full HD and UHD 4K. In 2015, Full HD was the dominant segment in overall smart set-top box & dongle market, where as UHD 4K was the emerging segment worldwide.

Segmentation on basis of regions:

Smart set-top box & Dongle Market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Smart set top box & Dongle Market: Region wise outlook

In 2015, North America was dominating the overall smart set-top box & dongle market in terms of consumption. US was the leading market in the region as, major companies including Apple and Roku were launching the new generation devices in order to take maximum advantage of poor performance by Pay TV in the region.

India and China were leading markets in Asia Pacific region. In 2015, Growth in china was driven by IPTV, where telecommunication companies were creating trend by pushing IPTV services in order to generate return on their investment in fibre to home.

Europe was the emerging region for smart set-top box and dongle market as, the subscription of video on demand services had grown with the significant rate by end of 2014.

