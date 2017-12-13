Clifton, NJ – Sax LLP, a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and advisory firm operating in New Jersey and New York, has always advocated for the financial sustainability in the not-for-profit sector through its Fist to Five empowerment process. The self professed “champion of not-for-profits” has decided to incentivize key stakeholders with a $15,000 gift to be given to a not-for-profit that best demonstrates efforts towards sustainability in January of 2018 during The Founder’s Award event.

Sax developed and introduced its Fist to Five program to promote sustainability among not-for-profits and help overcome the many challenges that are faced by these organizations. Sax is passionate about empowering nonprofits to ensure their continued success in positively impacting society. In order to realize this dream, the company has decided to take on a more proactive approach. Sax is now offering a $15,000 unrestricted cash gift to any nonprofit organization in the New Jersey/NYC metro area that can best demonstrate either of the following:

-How the not-for-profit organization is perpetuating sustainability

-Ideas or measures the not-for-profit can implement to become more sustainable

The application process will consist of with an essay (1,200 word max.) or a non-professional video (5 minutes max.). The essay or video should demonstrate any of the sustainability efforts listed above. The final request is that all applicants must send an executive team member/board member to the Founder’s Award Celebration on January. absentee winner will forfeit the award to the runner up automatically.

For more information and to apply for The Founder’s Award: click here

The application deadline is December 15, 2017. Only not-for-profits with a current exemption under Section 501(c)(3) as determined by the IRS are eligible to apply.

For over 60 years, Sax has been serving the accounting, tax, and advisory needs of their clients by maintaining their core values of integrity, respect, excellence, and commitment.

