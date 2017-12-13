Washington based plumbing company, Plumber In DC, recently announced expansions to its commercial and corporate plumbing services. Plumber In DC stated that plumbing problems can hamper anyone’s business, and it is expanding its business and commercial plumbing services as a way to help DC area businesses continue to succeed.

Plumber In DC announced that its corporate and commercial plumbing services include assistance with sewer line or sewer main problems, commercial water heaters, and handling all plumbing repairs, leaks, and clogs. Plumber In DC went on to mention that its expanded commercial plumbing services include assistance with business renovations and remodels, as such projects often require changes an upgrades to the plumbing system.

Plumber In DC went on to describe some of its expanded corporate and commercial remodeling services in greater detail. The company stated that its plumbing technicians are now trained to help business owners and managers decide where piping needs to be moved in order for the corporate renovation to be successful. The company also mentioned that its expanded services include the installation of sinks, toilets, and other plumbing fixtures, as well as upgrades to plumbing appliances. https://www.facebook.com/plumberindc/

Plumber In DC also indicated that its expanded business and commercial plumbing services is now offered around the clock. According to Plumber In DC, leaky pipes, clogged drains, and floods often strike businesses at odd hours, and the company’s aim is to help businesses through those difficult times. Plumber In DC shared that its plumbing service technicians are on call to assist businesses twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The company can be followed at https://foursquare.com/v/plumber-in-dc/571e2022cd1060aef342c30b

In its closing comments, Plumber In DC was able to provide some brief company information. Plumber In DC stated that, when it first began, it was established as a family-owned company. Plumber In DC went on to state that it remains a family business to this day. Plumber In DC also stated that it employs licensed master plumbers and master gas fitters. Plumber In DC concluded by stating that its service capabilities include, but are not limited to, sewer service, water heater repair, pipe repair, gas line repair, and remodeling services. Reviews of the company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Plumber+In+DC/@38.896187,-78.1653907,8z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1splumber+in+dc!3m4!1s0x89b7c81b294e4999:0xd6f5c6d60ba1f78d!8m2!3d38.9326859!4d-77.022313

