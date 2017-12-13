According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive ECU market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle segments. The global automotive ECU market is expected to reach an estimated $58.4 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing electronic content per vehicle, increasing vehicle production, and increased stringent government regulations for passenger safety.

Powertrain, entertainment, safety and security, chassis electronics, and communication and navigation are the major segments of the automotive ECU market by application. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the safety and security, powertrain, and entertainment segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle are the major segments of the automotive ECU market by vehicle type. Passenger car is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

By end user, OEM and aftermarket are the major segments of the global automotive ECU market. OEM is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing vehicle production.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and register the highest growth due to increasing vehicle production, more government regulations for vehicle safety features, and additional investment by the industry players within the APAC region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the integration of multiple ECUs to reduce cost, and the development of ECUs for autonomous driving. Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC are the major ECU suppliers in the global automotive ECU market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive ECU market by application, vehicle type, end user, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive ECU Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive ECU market by application, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

By Application ($ Billion from 2012 to 2023)

• Powertrain

• Entertainment

• Safety and security

• Chassis electronics

• Communication and Navigation

By Vehicle Type ($ Billion and Million Units from 2012 to 2023)

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By End User ($ Billion from 2012 to 2023)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region ($ Billion and Million Units from 2011 to 2022)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

