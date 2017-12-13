Mumbai, December 12, 2017: MOVIES NOW, India’s favorite English movie channel, rings in the festive season with its iconic mega property ‘100 Mania’, beginning Friday, 15th December at 9pm. In its 5th season, the channel has curated a line-up of some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters like Furious 7, Jurassic World, Disney’s The Jungle Book, Minions and Mad Max Fury Road.

Featuring 100 prizes across 100 blockbusters over 100 days, this watch and win contest gives viewers a chance to win exciting prizes like smartphones, laptops, HD TVs, Macbooks, Playstations, Cars, bikes and lots more by answering simple questions.

Vivek Srivastava, EVP & Head Entertainment Cluster — TIMES NETWORK, said, “Over the years, 100 Mania has grown from strength to strength and the 5th season promises a higher dose of adrenalin-pumping blockbuster titles coupled with even bigger gratifications. I’m sure this season’s interesting proposition of #StopDreamingAndStartWinning will rob movie buffs of their sleep and induce them to stay glued to their screens, making 100 Mania a huge success.”

To get regular updates and know more about the property, give a missed call to 9029304040.

Stop dreaming and start winning by tuning into MOVIES NOW starting 15th December, every night at 9pm!