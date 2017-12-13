Pointe-Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) December 12, 2017 – 1010 103, a Montreal, Canada, US and international long distance calling service provider, recently lowered phone rates to just 1.5 cents a minute to call more than countries around the world, in honor of Hanukkah.

Effective immediately, callers using 1010 103 service, by dialing 10 10 10 3 before the number, will only pay 1.5 cents a minute to call Austria, France, the U.S., Argentina, the Netherlands, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Chile, Romania, Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and many more countries worldwide.

The President of 10 10 103, Alejandro Bitar, explained, “1010 103 saves people money on every long distance and international phone call they make, simply by dialing 10 10 103 before the number they want to call. No contract or telephone calling card is needed in order to save money on every call with 10-10-10-3. It couldn’t be easier to use, and the lower priced calls made by dialing 1010 103 are added to their regular phone bill.”

You can visit www.1010103.ca to get more information about their low phone calling rates and entire portfolio of local and international long distance services.

About Montreal 10-10-10-3

1010 103 is a Canada, US, and international long distance calling service company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 10 10 103 provides a 10 10 service which is a long distance service used by consumers on a casual calling basis. This type of long distance service allows the consumer to get amazing long distance rates without having to change their primary local telephone service provider and eliminates the use of a telephone calling card.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care

https://www.1010103.ca

Tel.: 1-866-650-0103

E-mail: 1010103@convergia.net

###