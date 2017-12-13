The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 44 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to be valued close to US$ 174 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period. The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to represent incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America continued to be the leader in the number of abdominal pressure measurement procedures in 2016. Of the 1,472,000 procedures carried out in 2016, North America accounted for 647,000. It is pertinent to mention that Canada’s share of abdominal procedures was negligible, accounting for only 44,000 procedures in 2016. The U.S. continues to remain the country where a majority of abdominal pressure measurement procedures were conducted in 2016. Western Europe was the second highest region, with 275,000 procedures, whereas Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) was at third position.

By product type, Future Market Insights offers analysis and forecast on disposables and equipment. According to the study, disposables segment accounted for higher revenue share of the overall market in 2016. Future Market Insights estimates this trend to continue during the forecast period 2016-2026.

By application type, Future Market Insights has segmented the market into intra-compartment pressure and intra-abdominal hypertension. Demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices was higher for intra-abdominal hypertension. This segment was valued at US$ 32.5 Mn in 2016.

By end-user, hospitals accounted for the highest demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices in 2016. Trauma centres, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres were the key application segments.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis Scenario

4. Market Dynamics

5. Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Procedures, By Type, Region & Country, 2013–2026

6. Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Products

7. Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Application

8. Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End User

9. Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

10. North America Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Competition Landscape

12. Key Insights

13. Research Methodology

14. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

