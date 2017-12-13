PULSUS Conferences invites all the participants from all over the world to attend “International Conference on Nanomedicine and Nanotechnology” under the theme “Nanomedicine: Energize the Clinical Research Outcomes” during August 20-21, 2018 in Rome, Italy. This includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.

Nanomedicine 2018 aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Nanomedicine. It also provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of Nanomedicine. The conference program will cover a wide variety of topics relevant to the Nanomedicine, including: Nanomedicine in drug discover and delivery, Nano diagnostics, theranostics, applications of Nanomedicine in disease treatments and Medical Nanorobots.