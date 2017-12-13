Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the 2017 Excellent Supplier from Etron Technologies for its quick RFQ and excellent customer service. Etron Technologies is a high quality electronics manufacturing services provider in China.

Hong Kong, December 13, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the 2017 Excellent Supplier from Etron Technologies for its quick RFQ and excellent customer service. Etron Technologies is a high quality electronics manufacturing services provider in China.

Jason Liu, Sales VP of Etron congratulated and presented the “2017 Excellent Supplier Award” to Heilind Asia for their achievements in last year. Moving forward, they expect Heilind Asia to continue taking advantage of its quick RFQ, supporting the business growth of Etron, and enhancing the cooperation relationship with each other.

Even Pan, Account Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific, said, “We are pleased to receive the 2017 Excellent Supplier Award from Etron, which means we gained the recognition and support from our customers. Our strength lies in our deep inventory, knowledgeable technical support, flat organizational structure and integrated function system; we also have the unsurpassed customer service, we meet every need of customers during the process from the initial quote, orders, shipping, and technical requirements. Heilind Asia will continue to carry forward our strengths and bring the core values ​​of distributors to the industry.”

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (http://www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About Etron Technologies:

Etron Located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. Suzhou Etron Technologies Co. Ltd is a high quality Electronics Manufacturing Services provider, original in China serves to the globe. Etron was founded in 2001, with 36,000 square meters; Etron has three locations in china. Suzhou is the headquarter. Wuhan and Tianjin are the branch companies. Etron always focused on high-grade Customer from Industry PC, Telecomm and Internet, Medical devices, Automotive Electronics, Power supply and battery charger , with right market positioning, an excellent combination of outstanding management, high-class technical capabilities, end-to-end supply chain requirement, provides high quality EMS services of optimizing customer PCBA design , developing engineering , managing supply chain , flex producing and testing. For more information, please visit www.etron.com.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/