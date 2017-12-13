Heilind Asia, the leading global distributor of interconnect and electromechanical components, is awarded 2017 Excellent Member of China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) during annual summit of CEDA in Wuxi, China.

Hong Kong, December 13, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – Heilind Asia, the leading global distributor of interconnect and electromechanical components, is awarded 2017 Excellent Member of China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) during annual summit of CEDA in Wuxi, China.

China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) is a non-profit organization chartered to serve franchised electronics component distributors with operations in greater China. At present, CEDA is under the leadership of China’s Information Commerce to serve China’s innovation activities by one stop reliable supply chain solutions.

This award evaluates supply chain management and value-added services of authorized distributors, especially their abilities in providing high quality products with short lead time to support the fast development of China market.

“I’m happy to receive this Award on behalf of Heilind, and this is already the 2nd consecutive year that we win this Award. Heilind provides a high quality, flexible and responsive resource that can shorten lead times, consolidate SKUs, reduce manufacturing & handling costs, and improve inventory performance & response to manufacturing, which delivers multiple customer benefits. ” said Karen Yuan, the Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Besides that, Heilind Electronics operates fully-equipped value added centers in New Hampshire, USA and Hong Kong offering a complete menu of value added services such as part assembly, part modification, and packaging services.

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (http://www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About CEDA

