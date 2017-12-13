According to a new report Global High-End Lighting Market, published by KBV research, the Global High-End Lighting Market size is expected to reach $21.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Fluorescent Lights High-End Lighting Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global LED Lamps High-End Lighting Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global HID Lamps High-End Lighting Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, General Electric and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the High-End Lighting market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – High-End Lighting Market

High-End Lighting Market Size

Source: KBV Research Analysis

The Wired market holds the largest market share in Global High-End Lighting Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Wireless market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Residential market holds the largest market share in Global High-End Lighting Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Commercial market would garner market size of $6,281.8 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global High-End Lighting Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Acuity Brands, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc. (Cooper Lighting, LLC), Cree Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Streetlight. Vision.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/high-end-lighting-market/

Global High-End Lighting Market Size Segmentation

By Light Source Type

Fluorescent Lights

LED Lamps

HID Lamps

Others

By Application

Wireless

Wired

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

By Geography

North America High-End Lighting Market Size

US High-End Lighting Market Size

Canada High-End Lighting Market Size

Mexico High-End Lighting Market Size

Rest of North America High-End Lighting Market Size

Europe High-End Lighting Market

Germany High-End Lighting Market

UK High-End Lighting Market

France High-End Lighting Market

Russia High-End Lighting Market

Spain High-End Lighting Market

Italy High-End Lighting Market

Rest of Europe High-End Lighting Market

Asia Pacific High-End Lighting Market

China High-End Lighting Market

Japan High-End Lighting Market

India High-End Lighting Market

South Korea High-End Lighting Market

Singapore High-End Lighting Market

Malaysia High-End Lighting Market

Rest of Asia Pacific High-End Lighting Market

LAMEA High-End Lighting Market

Brazil High-End Lighting Market

Argentina High-End Lighting Market

UAE High-End Lighting Market

Saudi Arabia High-End Lighting Market

South Africa High-End Lighting Market

Nigeria High-End Lighting Market

Rest of LAMEA High-End Lighting Market

Companies Profiled

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Cooper Lighting, LLC)

Cree Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Legrand S.A.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Vision

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global High-End Lighting Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America High-End Lighting Market (2017-2023)

Europe High-End Lighting Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific High-End Lighting Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA High-End Lighting Market (2017-2023)