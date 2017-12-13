According to a new report Global High-End Lighting Market, published by KBV research, the Global High-End Lighting Market size is expected to reach $21.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Fluorescent Lights High-End Lighting Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period.
The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global LED Lamps High-End Lighting Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global HID Lamps High-End Lighting Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, General Electric and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the High-End Lighting market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – High-End Lighting Market
High-End Lighting Market Size
Source: KBV Research Analysis
The Wired market holds the largest market share in Global High-End Lighting Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Wireless market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Residential market holds the largest market share in Global High-End Lighting Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Commercial market would garner market size of $6,281.8 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global High-End Lighting Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Acuity Brands, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc. (Cooper Lighting, LLC), Cree Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Streetlight. Vision.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/high-end-lighting-market/
Global High-End Lighting Market Size Segmentation
By Light Source Type
Fluorescent Lights
LED Lamps
HID Lamps
Others
By Application
Wireless
Wired
By End User
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Others
By Geography
North America High-End Lighting Market Size
US High-End Lighting Market Size
Canada High-End Lighting Market Size
Mexico High-End Lighting Market Size
Rest of North America High-End Lighting Market Size
Europe High-End Lighting Market
Germany High-End Lighting Market
UK High-End Lighting Market
France High-End Lighting Market
Russia High-End Lighting Market
Spain High-End Lighting Market
Italy High-End Lighting Market
Rest of Europe High-End Lighting Market
Asia Pacific High-End Lighting Market
China High-End Lighting Market
Japan High-End Lighting Market
India High-End Lighting Market
South Korea High-End Lighting Market
Singapore High-End Lighting Market
Malaysia High-End Lighting Market
Rest of Asia Pacific High-End Lighting Market
LAMEA High-End Lighting Market
Brazil High-End Lighting Market
Argentina High-End Lighting Market
UAE High-End Lighting Market
Saudi Arabia High-End Lighting Market
South Africa High-End Lighting Market
Nigeria High-End Lighting Market
Rest of LAMEA High-End Lighting Market
Companies Profiled
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Eaton Corporation Plc. (Cooper Lighting, LLC)
Cree Inc.
Digital Lumens, Inc.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Legrand S.A.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
Vision
