According to a new report, “Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market (2016-2022)” published by KBV Research, the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market attained a market is expected to reach $29,179.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 29.7% during 2016-2022.

The Feature Extraction and 3D Modelling market contributed thelarger revenue share to the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The Bio-Sensors Technology market is expected attain a market size of $4,377 million by 2022.

The Facial Expression Recognition market would reach a market size of $11,380.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. The Healthcare market dominated the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in 2015. The Gaming market is expected to attain a market size of $3,939.3 million by 2022. However, Transport and Logistics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.6% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Emotion Detection and Recognition market, globally. Based on the Type, the Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is segmented into Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling, Bio-Sensors Technology, Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Other segment. Based on the Software Tool, the market is bifurcated into Facial Expression Recognition, Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps and Speech & Voice Recognition segments. According to the Application, the Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is segmented into Healthcare, Transport and Logistics, Law enforcement and Surveilance, Gaming and Other segments. Based on the end users, the market is segmented into Enterprises, Defense and security agencies, Commercial, Industrial, Others (Personal users). The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-emotion-detection-recognition-market/

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Type

Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling

Bio-Sensors Technology

Pattern Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Others

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software Tool

Facial Expression Recognition

Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps

Speech and Voice Recognition

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application

Healthcare

Transport

Law Enforcement

Gaming

Others

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by End User

Enterprises

Defense and security agencies

Commercial

Industrial

Others (Personal users)

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Affectiva

Emotient

Noldus Information Technology

Realeyes

Nviso

Sightcorp

Kairos

Eyeris

